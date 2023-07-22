Left Menu

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shatters women's mile record for third world mark

Kenyas Faith Kipyegon broke the womens mile record by nearly five seconds on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months.The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 412.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.Kipyegon broke the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.It was a blessing to do this with these ladies, Kipyegon said, according to a release on the events web site.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shatters women's mile record for third world mark
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke the women's mile record by nearly five seconds on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months.

The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.

Kipyegon broke the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.

It was a blessing to do this with these ladies,” Kipyegon said, according to a release on the event's web site. ''I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional. It is a blessing. It just does not happen every time you run. I have to say thanks God for this.

“I really enjoyed the race. I came for that, I wanted to chase the world record and thanks god, it was amazing.” Ireland's Ciera Mageean was second in 4:14.8.

“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500 WR. It was still in my head and in my mind,” Kipyegon said. “Thank God I did also the 1 mile and the 5000.”

 

