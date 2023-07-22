"Felt like I never really left": Daniel Ricciardo happy to be back after first day of running with AlphaTauri

After his first day on the track with AlphaTauri in Budapest, Daniel Ricciardo remarked that "it all felt pretty familiar." He is confident that he and the team still have time to improve going into the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. Ricciardo has been leased to AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries, after spending six months on the sidelines as Red Bull's reserve driver after leaving McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

The Australian finished 14th fastest in FP2 after failing to record a time in Budapest's wet opening hour of racing. Ricciardo was unconcerned about the distance even though his new teammate Yuki Tsunoda was up in fourth and more over four tenths ahead. "I think positions are probably not too relevant at the moment. But I think it was more for me today to feel basically where I am with the car. It all felt pretty familiar," speaking soon after jumping out of the AT04, Ricciardo was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

"I think obviously there is a lot of outside attention, but once I put the helmet on and got in the car, it all felt like I never really left. That was nice. Obviously, this morning we didn't really get anything, but this afternoon... just a little bit on the new tyre," he added. "But nothing really I'm concerned about. The car felt okay. To be honest it doesn't feel too bad. Bit of work tonight but nothing crazy," Ricciardo said.

Ricciardo was also asked if he felt there was more to come from him and his car this weekend. "For sure. I think a bit more out of me, and for sure there is somethings already I feel in the car that we can try and work on. Right now, I'm quite optimistic. It looked like Yuki [Tsunoda] as well had a pretty good [day]. I think if we put all these things together maybe tomorrow, we can do okay," said the AlphaTauri driver.

Charles Leclerc narrowly led the way in an action-packed second practice session in Budapest, as the Ferrari driver set the pace ahead of the rapid McLaren of Lando Norris and the speedy Alpine of Pierre Gasly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)