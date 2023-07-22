French police investigate violent home robbery of PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Left Menu

The prosecutors office and the French capitals police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutors office said.Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and he was slightly injured.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:22 IST
French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the player was robbed early Friday. The prosecutor's office and the French capital's police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.

A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor's office said.

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.

The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million euros (dollars), including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.

French champion PSG was leaving on Saturday for a preseason tour of Japan, and Donnarumma recovered enough to be included in the squad.

The 24-year-old Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan after helping Italy win the European Championship in 2021, when he was named the tournament's best player.

He has won the French league title in his two seasons with PSG and was voted the league's best goalkeeper last season.

Several PSG players have been robbed in previous years.

Among them were Brazil defender Marquinhos and Argentina's World Cup-winning winger Angel Di Maria, who both had their homes robbed in 2021.

