Left Menu

Emerging Asia Cup: India A start as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final

They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League PSL experience behind them.All-rounder Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal all have tasted international cricket.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:11 IST
Emerging Asia Cup: India A start as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India A will be keen to assert their dominance in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament when they face Pakistan A in a potentially high-voltage summit clash here on Sunday.

Generally, it is tough to pick a favourite in the matches between India and Pakistan, but in this instance, the former stands out as the clear front-runner.

India will also draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage.

This crop of young Indian players carries a lot of flair in their approach, but beneath the flashiness bubbles a layer of stone-cold determination to win from any situation.

The semifinal against Bangladesh was a microcosm of that trait. India were bundled out for 211, a below-par total even on a sluggish R Premadasa Stadium pitch.

The Bangladesh openers, who were in good touch in this tournament, started briskly scoring over 6 runs an over. They raced to 94 for 1 in the 18th over, and looked poised for a smooth win.

But the Indian spinners -- Nishant Sindhu and Manav Suthar -- owned the stage from thereafter, rolling over Bangladesh for 160. The captaincy of Yash Dhull, who also made a crucial 66, and the fielding too were spot on as India snatched a win that looked improbable at one stage.

This cohesion within the team will be India’s primary weapon going into the final against Pakistan.

Having said that, underestimating Pakistan will be naïve. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.

All-rounder Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal all have tasted international cricket. While players such as Amad Butt and Omair Yousuf have been proven performers in the PSL.

Hence, Pakistan would like to treat the setback in the league phase as a mere aberration and would be eager for an act of atonement.

But, India will believe that they have all the cards to nullify Pakistan’s charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023