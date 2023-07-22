Fargana Hoque's ton takes Bangladesh women to 225/4 against India

Opener Fargana Hoque became the first Bangladesh woman player to hit an ODI century as she led a solid batting display to power the hosts to a competitive 225 for 4 against India in the series-deciding third and final match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first in a high-stake match, Bangladesh managed to play a calculated and risk free innings for major part with Fargana producing a fine innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Fargana hit a superb 107 off 160 balls, studded with seven fours, and she was the last Bangladesh batter to get out in the final delivery of the innings. She stitched a steady 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana (52) to lay the platform for the 200-plus score.

Sharmin Akhter had hit 130 not out for Bangladesh in a World Cup qualifier match against the USA in 2021 but that did not enter the record books as that tournament in Zimbabwe featured a team that did not have ODI status. Saturday's 225 for 4 was also Bangladesh women team's second highest ODI total, after the 234 for 7 against Pakistan in 2022.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/45) and Devika Vaidya (1/42) were among wickets.

The Indian bowlers were left frustrated by the Bangladesh openers Shamima and Fargana for more than half of their innings. The duo denied the Indians any success till the 27th over when Shamima got out for a well-made 52 off 78 balls.

The 35-year-old Shamima, who was playing her first match of the series, studded her innings with five boundaries and got dismissed off a delivery from Sneh Rana.

The other opener Fargana continued the good work as she consolidated the Bangladesh innings with captain Nigar Sultana (24). The visiting bowlers simply could not get the wickets needed though they did not concede too many runs.

Fargana, who made 47 in the second ODI which India had won, produced a solid display, holding the Bangladesh innings together. That gave captain Sultana some room to play more freely as Bangladesh reached 163 for 1 in 40 overs.

Just as Bangladesh needed acceleration, Rana struck for the second time, removing Sultana in the 41st over to reduce the home side to 164 for 2.

In the next over, Devika brought India back as she dismissed Ritu Moni (2), caught by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

But Fargana struck two consecutive boundaries off Meghna Singh in the 46th over to take Bangladesh closer to 200-run mark.

Fargana was not to be denied her milestone as she reached her hundred in the 48th over.

Bangladesh added 62 runs in the last 10 overs for the loss of three wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)