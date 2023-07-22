Left Menu

Cricket-Ashes day four start delayed due to rain

The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain. Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 16:15 IST
Cricket-Ashes day four start delayed due to rain
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain. The outlook for the rest of the day is bleak, with Britain's Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day, though there may be a brief rain-free spell in the afternoon.

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592. Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023