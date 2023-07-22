Cricket-Ashes day four start delayed due to rain
The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain. Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.
The start of play was delayed on the fourth day of the fourth test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday due to rain. The outlook for the rest of the day is bleak, with Britain's Met Office predicting high chances of precipitation throughout the day, though there may be a brief rain-free spell in the afternoon.
Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at the close of play on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs after the hosts posted a colossal total of 592. Australia lead the series 2-1, with the final test of the five-match series to be played at the Oval in London next week.
