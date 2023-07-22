Excited to host matches of 132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland Territorial Council president Pramod Boro

Pramod Boro, the president of Bodoland Territorial Council, on Saturday said he was excited that Kokrajhar, which falls within the ambit of the Bodo territory, will play host to some matches of the 132nd Durand Cup. He also informed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the inauguration event on August 5.

Assam's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, on Saturday unveiled the three Durand Cup trophies in a grand ceremony in the state capital, Guwahati. "I have been informed by Army personnel that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Kokrajhar on August 5 (at the inauguration of the Durand Cup). This tournament is largely organised by the Army and we, the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Council), are privileged to host the event this year under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are hopeful that the event will be a successful one," Pramod Boro told ANI.

The three Durand Cup trophies are currently on a three-day tour of Guwahati. Also present at the unveiling of the trophies was Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, among other dignitaries. In its 132nd year, the Durand Cup, organised by the Indian Army, is the only tournament in the country which pits the Services teams along with the other top teams from the different divisions of Indian football.

The tournament is set for kick-off on August 3, with Guwahati hosting nine matches. One of the top tournaments in the Indian football calendar, the 132nd Durand Cup will off to a big-bang start, with North-East United FC (NEUFC) and debutants Shillong Lajong featuring in a Northeast derby on August 4.

Earlier, Bodoland had hosted other sporting events such as Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL) and Santosh Trophy. "We are organising a trophy tour programme for which we have invited all the football clubs (in India) and players from the Bodoland region. The people of Bodoland are very excited that we are hosting some matches of the Durand Cup in Kokrajhar. Last year, too, we had hosted the ISPL (Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League). AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was kind enough to allow us to host some matches of the Santosh Trophy as well," he added.

All games, including a quarter-final, will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The final is scheduled to be held in Kolkata on September 3. (ANI)

