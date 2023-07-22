Left Menu

KSCA T20: Abhinav, Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:38 IST
KSCA T20: Abhinav, Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal expectedly emerged the costliest picks during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 player auction here on Saturday.

Abhinav, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, went to Shivamogga Lions for Rs 15 lakh, while Agarwal was picked up by Bengaluru Blasters at a price of Rs 14 lakh.

Padikkal was bought by Gulbarga Mystics for Rs 13.2 lakh and Hubli Tigers acquired veteran batsman Manish Pandey for Rs 10.6 lakh.

Six teams -- Blasters, Lions, Mystics, Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Manguluru Mystics -- participated in the auction that saw over 700 Karnataka cricketers go under the hammer.

The tournament will begin on August 13 and the final is scheduled on August 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

