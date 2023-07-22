Left Menu

Motor racing-Hungary extends F1 deal to stay on the calendar until 2032

Formula One said in a statement the contract extension from 2027 came after the announcement of significant refurbishment of the Hungaroring, including a new pit building and main grandstand. Hungary has been part of the world championship since 1986 with its circuit some 20km outside Budapest.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:47 IST
Motor racing-Hungary extends F1 deal to stay on the calendar until 2032
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2032 after a five-year extension was announced on Saturday. Formula One said in a statement the contract extension from 2027 came after the announcement of significant refurbishment of the Hungaroring, including a new pit building and main grandstand.

Hungary has been part of the world championship since 1986 with its circuit some 20km outside Budapest. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has won there a record eight times.

More than 300,000 fans are expected to attend this weekend's race, up from 290,000 last year. "To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

Hungaroring president Zsolt Gyulay said the circuit renovations were expected to be completed by 2026. "Given the astonishing rise in F1's global popularity, which now sees more venues than ever before competing to join the calendar, today's signing marks a hugely significant achievement for us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023