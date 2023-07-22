Left Menu

SAFF Football: India clubbed with Bangladesh in both U-16 and U-19 group leagues

Indian boys team has been clubbed with Nepal and Bangladesh in the group league stage for the U-16 SAFF Football Championship scheduled in Thimpu from September 1-10.The U-19 boys event will be held in Kathmandu from September 21-30 where India have Bhutan and Bangladesh for company at the group league stage.

22-07-2023
Indian boys' team has been clubbed with Nepal and Bangladesh in the group league stage for the U-16 SAFF Football Championship scheduled in Thimpu from September 1-10.

The U-19 boys' event will be held in Kathmandu from September 21-30 where India have Bhutan and Bangladesh for company at the group league stage. Hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan constitute the other group.

The draw was conducted in Dhaka on Saturday.

As for the format of both events, it remains the same. It consists of a single round-robin group stage, with the top two sides from both groups moving on to the semis, followed by the final.

U-16 Group A: India, Nepal, Bangladesh Group B: Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan U-19 Group A: Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan Group B: India, Bhutan, Bangladesh.

