Diksha Tied-19th as La Sella is cut to three rounds

PTI | Denia | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:03 IST
India's Diksha Dagar was Tied-19th after the completion of the first round as the La Sella Open was reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather.

Dagar shot 2-under 70 in the first round as the tournament shortened to three rounds to accommodate the storm delays Among other Indians, Amandeep Drall (73) was T-54 while Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari with 74 each were T-69, needing solid second rounds to make the third and final round.

Sweden's Sara Kjellker led by three after firing a magnificent course record of 8-under 64 in a delayed and suspension ridden first round in Spain.

The 24-year-old rookie got off to a flying start in Dénia opening with two birdies and an eagle in her first four holes before play was suspended on Thursday evening. Kjellker returned to the course on Friday where she made a steady start signing for par on her next three holes.

Chasing former Indian Open winner Christine Wolf's initial target of 5-under 67, Kjellker soon lit things up again getting birdies on the 8th, 9th, and 11th before a wonderful up-and-down from the sand on the 12th helped her make another to move to eight-under par. She dropped a shot on 14th but birdied 17th to break the course record at La Sella Golf Resort & Spa.

Six players were in a tie for third on four-under par, including Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Italy's Clara Manzalini, Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab, Germany's Alexandra Forsterling, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and Spain's Nuria Itturioz.

Ten players round off the top 10 on three-under par, including home favourites Carmen Alonso, Maria Hernandez, and 17-year-old amateur Andrea Revuelta.

The third and final round will take place on Sunday following the cut of the top 60 players and ties.

