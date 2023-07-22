Play finally gets underway in 4th Ashes test between England and Australia
PTI | Manchester | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Play finally began at 2.45 p.m. local time after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time on Saturday.
Australia was 113-4 in its second innings at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining.
Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Old Trafford
- England
Advertisement