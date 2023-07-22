Play finally gets underway in 4th Ashes test between England and Australia

Play finally began at 2.45 p.m. local time after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time on Saturday.

Australia was 113-4 in its second innings at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining.

Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.

