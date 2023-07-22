Left Menu

F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:08 IST
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula 1 Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.

F1 announced the deal on Saturday during race weekend at the Hungaroring, which had an existing deal until 2027.

The new agreement follows an announcement that the Hungaroring will undergo significant development and refurbishment in the coming years, including a new pit building and main grandstand.

Located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) outside Budapest in rolling countryside, the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track has been on the F1 calendar since 1986.

“It is a very special circuit next to the incredible city of Budapest and one all of the drivers and our fans look forward to,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

