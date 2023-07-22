Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women''s World Cup

Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.

England beat Haiti 1-0 earlier in the day and will play Denmark next.

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark's chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half, when heading over with an open goal to aim at.

KEY MOMENTS =========== Vangsgaard's strike settled a cagey game, that looked destined to end goalless, with a powerful header after Pernille Harder's cross. It was the first headed goal of this World Cup.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

WHY IT MATTERS ============= Denmark celebrated joyously after the late winner, which could prove crucial to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16. Haiti pushed England all the way in a narrow 1-0 loss to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance at the World Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT ========== Denmark plays England in Sydney on July 28 and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.

