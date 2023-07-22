Left Menu

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brian Taber passes away at 83 

Taber was one of the best wicketkeepers that Australia has ever produced. He had played 16 Test matches for Australia between 1966 and 1970. 

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:22 IST
Brian Taber (Image: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian wicketkeeper Brian Taber passed away at the age of 83 on Friday, as per cricket.com.au. Taber was one of the best wicketkeepers that Australia has ever produced. He had played 16 Test matches for Australia between 1966 and 1970.

The former Australian great made his Test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg and took seven catches and a stumping. He faced sides like England, India and West Indies during his career. He scored the highest score of 48 in a Test match against West Indies at Sydney in 1969 where Australia won by 382 runs.

He played more than 100 games for New South Wales during his domestic career and is a member of the state's Hall of Fame. Following his retirement from the game, he held a number of positions, including those of NSW coach, selector, and manager of the Australian Under-19 men's team.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said that they were fortunate  to have known Taber. "Brian's vast popularity among former team-mates, and all those fortunate enough to have known him, is just one indication of the impact he had on our game," Hockley said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Brian had a passion for the development of young players, and it is fitting that the Player of the Tournament at the Men's National Under-19 Championships will continue to receive the Brian Taber Medal," he further added. Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon, said, "His contribution to Australian cricket was immense, as a player, coach, manager and selector. Tabsy was universally loved for both his skill as a wicketkeeper and his character as a person. He was such a nice, genuine guy and he will be greatly missed by all." (ANI)

