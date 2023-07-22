Brathwaite leads West Indies' bold response, WI 117/2 at rain interruption

Kraigg Brathwaite (49) helped West Indies make a bold response to India, carrying his team to 117 for 2 when rain halted proceedings of the opening session of the third day of the second Test here on Saturday. Starting from their overnight 86 for 1, Windies made most of a flat pitch that reduced the firepower of Indian bowlers. At the forefront of their charge was Brathwaite, who carried on confidently from his overnight 37. Kirk McKenzie, starting the day from 14, gave him good company before debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 32 for his maiden wicket.

The left-handed opener edged Mukesh to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. It was debutant Mukesh’s maiden Test wicket. However, rain poured down precisely at that moment to temporarily end the passage of play. Brief score: West Indies (Ist Innings): 117/2 in 51/4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite (batting) 49, Kirk McKenzie 37; Mukesh Kumar 1/11) Vs India: 438 all out.

