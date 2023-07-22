Motor racing-Hamilton takes record pole in Hungary
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:41 IST
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 104th pole position of his Formula One career at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 38-year-old Briton pipped Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen by just 0.003 of a second for what was also a record ninth pole at the same circuit.
It was Hamilton's first pole position since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.
