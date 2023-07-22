Left Menu

Cycling-Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:53 IST
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark looked set to win his second Tour de France title when he finished Saturday's 20th stage in third place.

Two-time Tour winner and great rival Tadej Pogacar claimed victory on the day after 133.5 kilometres from Belfort, outsprinting Austrian Felix Gall for his second win in this year's race. Overall, Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 29 seconds with his United Arab Emirates team mate, Briton Adam Yates, in third position, 10:56 off the pace.

Italian Giulio Ciccone secured the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification and Belgian Jasper Philipsen is set to win the green jersey for the points classification, providing that they both cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

