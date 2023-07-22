"Given as per policy": Ad-hoc panel member Bhupender Singh Bajwa on exempting wrestlers from trials

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa on Saturday affirmed that the exemption from Asian Games selection trials, which was given to ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, was consistent with their policies. Earlier this week, both grapplers were exempted from the trials for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou by the ad hoc committee. Several questions were raised on this decision on the wrestlers, including Rio Olympics Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik.

Bhupender Bajwa on Saturday came forward to address this matter, saying there is "nothing wrong" with the exemption given to the wrestlers. Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said, "Exemption is as per our policy. Good players can be given exemptions in order to save them from injuries. There's nothing wrong with it. It has been given as per our policy."

Earlier, on Saturday, the Delhi High Court dismissed petitions moved by wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023, by the ad-hoc committee. The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Saturday dismissed the petitions and upheld Indian Olympic Associations' (IOA) decision permitting Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to represent India at the Asian Games without going through trials.

Antim Panghal, through a video on Wednesday, has raised questions over the exemption given to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023. "A fair trial should be conducted," she said.

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal stated that Bajrang Punia was allowed to participate in World Championship without any trial."I just want every wrestler to get an equal opportunity," said Kalkal in the video. On Thursday, Sakshi Malik also question the committee's decision, telling ANI, "I am against this move of sending names directly because I don't want the right of any player taken away."

She added that they had asked the ad hoc committee for more time to train but had not demanded direct selection for the Asian Games. "We had demanded time from the ad hoc committee so that our trials are conducted after August 10, as we were unable to train. Accordingly, they sent a letter giving us time. This is the reason we came for the training. However, I got a call from the government saying that they are forwarding both their names (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) directly for the Asian Games and asked me to send an email so that my name could also be forwarded. I refused as I did not want a direct entry. I haven't been to any tournament without the trials neither will I ever do so in future," Sakshi added.

The Asian Games will be played from September 23 to October 8, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)