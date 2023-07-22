Durand Cup 2023 trophies unveiled at Kokrajhar

The trophies of the 132nd Edition of the Durand Cup were unveiled in a ceremony held at Kokrajhar in Bodoland on Saturday. General Dinesh Hooda, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps was the Chief Host and President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

The three trophies of the historical Durand Cup were jointly unveiled by Kalyan Chaubey, Maj General Dinesh Hooda, Promod Boro, Chief Executive Member, BTC, Major General M Mahendroo, Vice Chaiman Durand Organising Committee, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam and Maj General S Murugesan, General Officer Commanding Red Horns Division. Apurna Narzary, U-20 Indian Women Football team captain, and members of the press and local sports enthusiasts were also present during the unveiling ceremony.

The Trophy unveiling was followed by Bodo Cultural fiesta which included Bardwi Sikhla folk dance, Bihu Dance, performance by famous musician and world record holder, Dr Gwmwtao Basumatary. The 132nd Edition of the reputed Durand Cup football tournament, organized by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services is the only tournament in the country which pits Service Teams along with the top teams from different football divisions of India.

The tournament is set to kick-off on August 3, 2023 at Kolkata with Kokrajhar hosting nine matches including one Quarter Final Match. The match between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC will be the opening game on August 5. All matches will be played at the SAI stadium, Kokrajhar.

The Quarterfinal in Kokrajhar is scheduled on August 24 and the final match is scheduled on September 3 in Kolkata. Kokrajhar is hosting Durand Cup for the first time. Maj Gen Dinesh Hooda, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps addressed the gathering and spoke about the rich traditions of the Durand Cup, the three trophies and long association with the Indian Armed Forces.

He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Assam and Bodoland Territorial Council for providing Armed forces with wholehearted support for the tournament. Trophy tour of Kokrajhar city escorted by 30 Bikers including five lady bikers visited places like Pragati Bhawan, Civil Hospital (RNB Road), KDSA Playground, Habrubari and SAI Complex among others.

This year the Durand Cup will have 24 teams including all 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams. Service teams from Bangladesh and Nepal, will also be participating in the legacy tournament. Last occasion when the foreign teams participated in the tournament was 27 years ago. The Bodoland FC will be taking part for the first time in Durand Cup which is a rare feat for the local club of Kokrajhar.

Matches in Kokrajhar will start on August 5 at SAI stadium with a spectacular opening ceremony wherein for the first time in the history of Kokrajhar, special events like fly past by Air Force aircraft, Sky Diving and martial arts by Indian Army will be organised. (ANI)

