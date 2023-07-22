Left Menu

AIFF set to send its Chhetri-led senior national team for Asiad if Ministry gives clearance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:21 IST
AIFF set to send its Chhetri-led senior national team for Asiad if Ministry gives clearance
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri (Photo/AIFF) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AIFF is bullish on sending its first team to Asian Games led by its talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri if it is able to get the green light from the sports ministry for participation is the continental showpiece starting September 23 in Hangzhou.

The national football team, which didn't get permission to participate during the Jakarta Games in 2018, is currently ranked 18th in Asia and the sports ministry's rule states that in team sport, only those in top-eight will get the nod.

The national team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered sub-100 club in FIFA ranking once again having won SAFF championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

''The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if they team gets permission,'' a source privy to the development told PTI.

In fact, the AIFF has prepared a list of 50 under 23 players and forwarded it to the respective clubs. The idea, the sources said, is to raise another pool of under 23 players, who could be used for the AFC under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the King's Cup in Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023