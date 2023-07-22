Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Outpouring of love and tears as Pinot about to wrap up last Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot will be where he wants to be on Monday - in his vegetable garden with his goats running around, far from the chaos of the Tour de France, a race he never loved even if he came close to winning it. The 33-year-old will call it quits in October after the Giro di Lombardia, a Monument classic he won in 2018, a year before he came agonisingly close to becoming the first Frenchman to prevail on the world's biggest cycling race since 1985.

Cycling-Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage amid Pinot-mania

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was set to win his second Tour de France title after keeping a close tab on his main rival and 20th stage winner Tadej Pogacar in a final, emotional mountain ride of the race on Saturday. Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, whose title hopes evaporated when he was crushed by Vingegaard in Tuesday's time trial and cracked in Wednesday's last Alpine stage, claimed victory on the day after 133.5 kilometres from Belfort, outsprinting Austrian Felix Gall for his second win in this year's race.

MLB roundup: Kyle Tucker's 3 HRs lead Astros past A's

Kyle Tucker became the sixth major-leaguer this season to homer three times in a game, driving in four runs in the process and powering the visiting Houston Astros to a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Jeremy Pena, Tucker and Alex Bregman, the Astros' 2-3-4 hitters, combined to score all six runs and drive in all six. They had seven of the team's nine hits, including four homers.

Soccer-European heavyweights ready for another tilt at World Cup title

Sweden, France and the Netherlands will all be favourites to win their Women's World Cup openers on Sunday, kicking off a campaign where they will again hope to challenge for the title after falling short in the 2019 tournament. Runners-up four years ago, the Netherlands return to the global stage aiming to revive fading fortunes but they will be without all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL in December.

Tennis-Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland

Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was blocked from entering Poland for reasons of state security and public safety, the Polish interior ministry said on Saturday. The 38-year-old, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, was on the list of players of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open tournament starting on Monday.

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for first time since 2021

Lewis Hamilton said it felt like a first after beating Max Verstappen by the blink of an eye to take a record-extending 104th pole position of his Formula One career at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. The 38-year-old Mercedes driver was 0.003 faster than Red Bull's runaway championship leader for what was also a record ninth pole at the Hungaroring -- the most by anyone in the history of the sport at one circuit.

Soccer-Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

Fiorentina have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs said on Saturday. The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros ($22.25 million).

Soccer-Smith scores brace to power champions US past Vietnam

Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women's World Cup debut as the United States got their bid for a third successive title off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday. The four-times champions have put their trust in the next generation this year and were rewarded with a showstopping performance from the 22-year-old forward, who also provided the assist for co-captain Lindsey Horan's goal in the second half.

Soccer-French players' union backs Mbappe amid PSG contract row

France's National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) has slammed Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 champions excluded Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour to Asia as a contract standoff between the forward and the club rumbles on. The 24-year-old France captain has been put up for sale by PSG, according to media reports, after relations between the two parties soured last month.

Soccer-US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski was rewarded for his faith in the next generation on Saturday, as young talent shone in a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their Women's World Cup opener at Auckland's Eden Park. While one might have expected to see the four-times champions lean on a reliable set of starters, Andonovski instead tossed onto the pitch a starting eleven who had never played together, outside of practice.

