PTI | Linz | Updated: 22-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 23:32 IST
Italian cyclist, 17, dies after crashing during a junior race in Austria
A young Italian cyclist died after crashing during a junior race in Austria, organisers and his team said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Jacopo Venzo succumbed to his injuries after crashing during the first stage of the race on Friday.

"The boy suffered a terrible fall yesterday on the downhill during the first stage of the Upper Austria Tour," the Campana cycling team said on Facebook. "Jacopo was an extraordinary boy with a bright future in sports and especially in life, and for this reason it hurts even more." Upper Austria Classics said it called off the rest of the race.

"A 17-year-old young Italian rider suffered a serious fall while descending a long bend to the left in the Mistelbacher Berg area,'' Upper Austria Classics said in a statement on its website. ''The junior rider, who was on his own at the time of the crash, received first aid a few seconds later from the race doctors and paramedics, and, due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to the Linz Kepler Clinic in a rescue helicopter. Despite all medical efforts, the cyclist succumbed to his serious injuries after admission." Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died last month, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

