Soccer-Striker Boniface leaves Union for Leverkusen

Leverkusen did not give any more details, but German media said the 22-year-old had joined for a transfer fee of about 20 million euros ($22.25 million). Boniface scored six goals in the Europa League last season, one of which was against Leverkusen in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 23:56 IST
Soccer-Striker Boniface leaves Union for Leverkusen
Image Credit: Pexels

Nigeria Forward Victor Boniface will be leaving Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to join Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

Boniface scored six goals in the Europa League last season, one of which was against Leverkusen in the first leg of the quarter-finals. "He will help us improve the quality of our squad for the large number of games in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and the Europa League," Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said.

Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the league and secured a spot in the Europa League group stage. ($1 = 0.8990 euros)

