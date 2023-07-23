Soccer-Aston Villa sign Diaby from Leverkusen

Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. British media reports said the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds ($53 million). There had been rumours that the player would join Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The France international made 172 appearances and scored 49 goals for Leverkusen after joining them in 2019. Last season he was the club's top scorer with 14 strikes across all competitions. Diaby joins midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Pau Torres among Villa's close season recruits as they add experience ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Villa underwent a remarkable turnaround under coach Unai Emery last season after sacking manager Steven Gerrard in October, finishing seventh in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

