Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa sign Diaby from Leverkusen

Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. British media reports said the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds ($53 million).

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 04:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 01:45 IST
Soccer-Aston Villa sign Diaby from Leverkusen
Image Credit: Twitter (@AVFCOfficial)

Aston Villa have signed French forward Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday. British media reports said the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal after Villa paid 41 million pounds ($53 million). There had been rumours that the player would join Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The France international made 172 appearances and scored 49 goals for Leverkusen after joining them in 2019. Last season he was the club's top scorer with 14 strikes across all competitions. Diaby joins midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Pau Torres among Villa's close season recruits as they add experience ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Villa underwent a remarkable turnaround under coach Unai Emery last season after sacking manager Steven Gerrard in October, finishing seventh in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023