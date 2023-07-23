Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Harman channels killer instinct as biggest trophy looms

Runaway Open leader Brian Harman spends his spare time hunting turkeys back home in Georgia, and his aim has been true and straight while bagging birdies and eagles at Royal Liverpool. The terrain of the Wirral Peninsula, not to mention the fauna, might be a little different to what he is used to, but the American again looked perfectly at home on Saturday.

Cycling-Vingegaard poised for Tour title as Pogacar wins stage amid Pinot-mania

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was set to win his second Tour de France title after keeping a close tab on his main rival and 20th stage winner Tadej Pogacar in a final, emotional mountain ride of the race on Saturday. Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, whose title hopes evaporated when he was crushed by Vingegaard in Tuesday's time trial and cracked in Wednesday's last Alpine stage, claimed victory on the day after 133.5 kilometres (82.95 miles) from Belfort, outsprinting Austrian Felix Gall for his second win in this year's race.

Tennis-Croatia down Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland

Croatia's Borna Coric and Donna Vekic outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles rubber on Saturday to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland. World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the claycourts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

Mixed Martial Arts-Aspinall KOs Tybura, sets sights on UFC heavyweight title

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall made a triumphant return to MMA with a devastating first-round knockout of Marcin Tybura in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena, almost a year to the day after tearing his MCL. Aspinall's last visit to the octagon ended after just 15 seconds of his bout against Curtis Blaydes as his knee gave out, and he almost brought his comeback fight to a close at the same mark with a head kick that wobbled his Polish opponent.

Motor racing-Hamilton's 104th pole position feels like a first

Lewis Hamilton has had more pole positions than any driver in Formula One history, but the Briton's 104th in Hungary on Saturday still felt like a first. In many ways it was -- his first in 33 races, first since 2021 and first since his Mercedes team's era of domination was ended by Red Bull after a run of eight constructors' titles in a row.

Rallying-Rovanpera heading for a hat-trick of wins in Estonia

Toyota's world rally championship leader Kalle Rovanpera was heading for a third successive Estonian Rally win after surging to a 34.9 seconds lead on Saturday. The 22-year-old Finn had started the day only three seconds clear of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville but reeled off nine stage wins in a row to go into Sunday's four remaining stages as the clear favourite.

Golf-Harman stays five clear as Rahm makes his move

American Brian Harman held his nerve with a third-round 69 to lead the British Open by five shots as Spaniard Jon Rahm soared into contention with a course-record 63 at Hoylake on Saturday. Harman, seeking his first major title, dropped two shots in the first four holes before birdies at the fifth, ninth, 12th and 13th took him to 12 under par, five ahead of American Cameron Young and six clear of Rahm.

Motor racing-Mercedes apologise to Russell for qualifying mistake

Mercedes apologised to George Russell on Saturday after a qualifying error left last year's Hungarian Grand Prix pole-sitter languishing 18th on the Formula One grid. Russell was a casualty of a new format aimed at reducing the number of tyres transported to races, with drivers having to use hard compounds in the first phase, mediums in the second and then softs for the top 10.

Soccer-US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski was rewarded for his faith in the next generation on Saturday, as young talent shone in a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their Women's World Cup opener at Auckland's Eden Park. While one might have expected to see the four-times champions lean on a reliable set of starters, Andonovski instead tossed onto the pitch a starting eleven who had never played together, outside of practice.

Golf-Sharma eyeing best finish by Indian at Open

Shubhankar Sharma is on track to post the best ever finish by an Indian at the Open after competing his third round in a tie for ninth place at drizzly Royal Liverpool on Saturday.

The 27-year-old compiled a round of 70 and finished on four under par, eight strokes behind runaway leader Brian Harman.

