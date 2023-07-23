Left Menu

Yuzvendra Chahal turns 33: A look at career, accomplishments of Indian spinner

Ever since his international debut in 2016, Chahal has been a key part of Team India and has played a big role in its success in white-ball cricket. 

  • Country:
  • India

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the finest white-ball spinners of modern era, turned 33 on Sunday. Ever since his international debut in 2016, Chahal has been a key part of Team India and has played a big role in its success in white-ball cricket.

Chahal has represented India in 72 ODI matches. In these, he has taken 121 wickets. These wickets have come at an average of 27.13. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/42. He has five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. He is at number 18 among Team India's top ODI wicket-takers, with Anil Kumble (334 scalps) at the top.

He was a part of Team India which played the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India reached semifinals. He took 12 wickets in eight matches and his spin partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, known as 'KulCha' worked extremely well for Men in Blue. This spinner has also played 75 T20Is for Team India. In these, he has taken 91 wickets, which have come at an average of 24.68. His economy rate in T20Is is 8.13. His best bowling figures are 6/25. He has two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Against England in 2017, he became the first-ever Indian to get a six-wicket haul in T20Is. Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20I format. Despite his sucess, he has not featured in a T20 World Cup.

Overall in 147 international matches, he has taken 212 wickets for India, with the best figures of 6/25. He has seven four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in international cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal is also the leading wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). In 145 IPL matches, he has taken 187 wickets at an average of 21.68 and an economy rate of 7.66. His best bowling figures are 5/40. He has six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in his IPL career.

He won the 2013 IPL with Mumbai Indians, representing the team from 2011-13. He later played for RCB from 2014-21 and then for Rajasthan Royals from 2022 onwards. Overall in 278 T20 matches, he has taken 320 wickets at an average of 23.64, with best figures of 6/25. He is India's most successful bowler in T20 cricket.

For India to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup, it would be important for Chahal to click for Team India. (ANI)

