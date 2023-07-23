Manchester United continue unbeaten run in pre-season, beat Arsenal 2-0

Manchester United continued their strong form in the pre-season, defeating Arsenal by 2-0 in New Jersey on Saturday. The new club captain Bruno Fernandes gave United an early advantage with a long rang effort. Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did get a strong hand to the ball, but still failed to stop the goal.

Just seven minutes later, Jadon Sancho doubled United's lead, as he capitalised on Gabriel Magalhaes' missed clearance and completed a brilliant finish past Ramsdale, putting the ball at the roof of the net. In the second half, Arsenal's Kai Havertz had the best chance to score. He was picked out by a cross from Martin Odegaard, but the former Chelsea forward's header did not hit the target.

Arsenal, who had fielded new signings Havertz , Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber for the match, put on a dissapointing performance, which was made worse by a loss in penalty shootout as well. In the shootout, United converted all five of their spot kicks. Arsenal started their pre-season on July 8 with a 1-1 draw against Watford and followed it with a 1-1 draw against FC Nurnberg five days later. After this loss to United, they have matches against Barcelona, Monaco and Manchester City. They will take on Premier League Champions City for the FA Community Shield, as per Sky Sports.

United on the other hand is unbeaten so far, having registered wins against Leeds and Lyon. After this, United has matches against Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens and Athletic Bilbao to prepare for the upcoming season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)