Rising Chinese player Zheng to face Paolini in Palermo Open final aiming for 1st career title

A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.The 20-year-old Zheng is coached by Wim Fissette, who previously worked with Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka. AP SSC SSC

PTI | Palermo | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:17 IST
Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final, aiming for the first title of her career.

The second-seeded Zheng beat Mayar Sherif 6-4 4-6 6-1 after the fifth-seeded Paolini backed up her win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (6) 6-0 on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club on Saturday.

Paolini claimed her only WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021.

At No. 26, Zheng is China's top player, while Paolini is No. 52. A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

