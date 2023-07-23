Left Menu

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz wins again at Hopman Cup

Updated: 23-07-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:20 IST
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7(6) 10-5 in the Hopman Cup.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the two break points he faced on Saturday. It was Alcaraz's second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium on Friday.

The exhibition event at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France has mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz played doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova but lost to Coric and Donna Vekic 1-6 6-4 14-12.

The tournament final is schedule for Sunday. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

