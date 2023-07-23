Left Menu

Soccer-Mitrovic situation not ideal amid Saudi interest, says Fulham boss Silva

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic will not play in their pre-season friendly against Brentford as the Serb is not training properly, manager Marco Silva said after the London club reportedly rejected a bid for the striker from Saudi side Al Hilal.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 10:19 IST
Soccer-Mitrovic situation not ideal amid Saudi interest, says Fulham boss Silva
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic will not play in their pre-season friendly against Brentford as the Serb is not training properly, manager Marco Silva said after the London club reportedly rejected a bid for the striker from Saudi side Al Hilal. British media reported that Fulham rejected a 25 million pound ($32.14 million) bid for the 28-year-old, who has three years left on his contract.

Mitrovic has been Fulham's top scorer in four of their last five seasons, netting 14 Premier League goals in the 2022-23 campaign to guide them to 10th spot. Silva said he had already spoken to Mitrovic but the matter was out of his hands.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," Silva told reporters ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia. "As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation ... Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of." Silva also revealed he, too, had received an offer from Saudi side Al Ahli but declined to talk about his situation.

"My commitment for the club is clear and it will continue," he said. "I have shown my commitment to this club last season so many times." ($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023