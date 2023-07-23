Left Menu

Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother's 'day & year'

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 11:52 IST
Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother's 'day & year'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India have the upper hand in the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, thanks to Virat Kohli's knock of 121.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Indian also impressed off the field when he met Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother, with the Trinidadian revealing that the meeting made his mom's ''day & year''.

In a video posted on social media by the BCCI, Da Silva said that his mother arrived at the venue to meet the Indian talisman rather than her son.

''My mom told me two days before the Test match that she will come to see Virat Kohli, not me. That was kind of funny. It just so happened that he was on the bus. ''So, I went and knocked on the window. He came out and met my mom, made her day, made her year probably,'' he said in the video, where it is shown that Kohli shares a smile with Da Silva's mother, while the latter is also seen hugging him and is visibly excited to meet him in person.

As for the second Test, India batted well and could manage 438, with Kohli being the top scorer, besides being aided by Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56), while for the Windies, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican claimed three wickets each.

Currently, the hosts are 229/5, trailing by 209 runs after a dull Day 3 on Saturday that saw few rain interruptions. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (75) has been their top scorer, while Jadeja has grabbed a couple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023