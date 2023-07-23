Left Menu

Hyderabad FC sign Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen

Adding to an impressive list of overseas players ahead of the new Indian Super League season, Hyderabad FC signed Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen, the club announced on Sunday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:32 IST
Hyderabad FC sign Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Adding to an impressive list of overseas players ahead of the new Indian Super League season, Hyderabad FC signed Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen, the club announced on Sunday. The 32-year-old midfielder, who has over 380 career appearances, joins HFC on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. ''We have a group of exciting youngsters with a nice mix of experienced players, so I am sure we will have a great season ahead of us if we work hard every day,'' said Pennanen.

Having started his career with Kuopion Palloseura's academy in his home town, Pennanen has been a regular in Finnish football, with over 300 league appearances across the divisions in his country.

The midfielder has also travelled across the world, playing in Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia and in the US.

Having been capped for the Finnish national team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top flight league, for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He was also named the Veikkausliiga's Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and he has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also wore the captain's armband.

Pennanen will get his first taste of Indian football next season and he promised the HFC faithful to give his best to the club from the start. ''I promise I will give everything I have every single moment I step on the field. I like to keep the ball and my biggest strength is my passing and I hope I can add a few goals as well to my game,'' he said.

Pennanen becomes the third new overseas signing at Hyderabad as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023