Swimming-Frenchman Marchand breaks Phelps world record in 400m medley

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leon Marchand of France set a world record in the men's 400 metres individual medley, cruising to the gold medal in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds at the world championships in Fukuoka in southwest Japan on Sunday.

Marchand broke the long-standing mark of 4:03.84 set by American great Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he finished 4.06 seconds ahead of silver medallist Carson Foster of the United States. Japan's Daiya Seto took the bronze.

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

