French star Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps'' 400-meter IM world record
French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps world record in the mens 400-meter individual medley in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds.
- Country:
- Japan
French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps' world record in the men's 400-meter individual medley in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Marchand set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.
It was the last held individual record for Phelps, who retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships. He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year's Paris Olympics. He will also be the favourite in the 200 IM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golf-American Corpuz wins US Women's Open for first major title
Golf-American Corpuz wins US Women's Open for first major title
Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta sworn in as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women''s Issues
Entertainment News Roundup: Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction; Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers and more
Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers