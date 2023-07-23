ACC Men's Emerging Cup final: Tahir's explosive century powers Pakistan 'A' to 351 against India'A'

Riding on an opening stand of 121 followed by a blistering century by Tayyab Tahir, Pakistan 'A' posted a huge total of 350/8 against India 'A' in the final match of the ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday. For India, Riyan Parag and Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked two wickets each, while conceding 24 and 48 respectively. Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu took one wicket apiece.

Put into bat, Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub got off to a steady start and put 50 runs on the scoreboard without losing any wickets, off 8.3 overs. Once set, they accelerated the scoring rate to almost 7 runs per over. They reached the 100-run mark without any loss of wickets.

Farhan brought up the 100-run partnership with a huge six off Suthar in the 15th over. Ayub reached his fifty in style, hitting a classy drive to the fence off Rana. Farhan also brought up his fifty in the same over.

Suthar, however, made a comeback of sorts in his second spell, dismissing a well-set Saim Ayub for 59 in the 18th over. Omair Yousuf, who arrived at the crease at the fall of Ayub's wicket, looked in fine nick, finding the rope at regular intervals.

Farhan, however, fell to an unfortunate run out effected by Indian 'A' skipper Yash Dhull. The opener slipped midway while trying to scamper across for a single and Dhull, sensing a chance, struck timber. Farhan fell for 65 off 62 balls.

Yousuf's small but effective stay in the crease was brought to a close in the 28th over, as Parag scalped him for 35 (35). Of his very next ball, Parag dismissed Qasim Akram on a golden duck. The Pakistan innings was set back further as it lost its third in the space of three overs.

Mohammad Haris, who is known to score quickly, fell to Sindhu. His dismissal reduced Pakistan to 187/5 in 29 overs. Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir drove the Pakistan innings ahead thereafter, helping Pakistan raise the 200-run mark in the 34th over.

Tahir brought up his fifty off 42 balls, hitting Abhishek for a couple in the 37th over. Tahir stepped up the scoring in the 40th over, smashing Dodiya for 18 in an over. He was hit for four fours and a six.

Tahir brought up his century of just 66 balls in the 44th over, with a boundary off Suthar. His innings ended in the 45th over, with Hangargekar scalping him for 108 (71).

Brief score: Pakistan 'A' 350/8 (Tayyab Tahir 108, Sahibzada Farhan 65, Riyan Parag 2/24) vs India 'A'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)