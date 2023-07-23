Tottenham vs Leicester City friendly cancelled over adverse weather conditions

Tottenham Hotspur's first game in Bangkok has been cancelled against last season's relegated team Leicester City on Sunday. The match was initially set to kick off at 5:30 am IST but the unfavourable weather conditions forced a delay in kick-off time. The current season in Thailand is rainy season and the heavy downpour didn't leave the pitch in a favourable condition for the play to proceed. With the rain continuing to pour, a decision was taken to cancel the game in order to protect the player's safety.

Tottenham released an official statement regarding the cancellation of the fixture which read, "Tonight's friendly against Leicester City has been cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions. The event organisers, based on a recommendation from the match officials, deemed the pitch at the Rajamangala National Stadium unplayable and unsafe following heavy rainfall in Bangkok." Leicester City have a major fan base in Thailand and the major credit for that goes to their owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. His family has owned the Foxes since 2010.

Tottenham lost their first game of the pre-season with a London derby against West Ham United at the Optus Stadium, Australia. The Hammers kicked off the game on a positive note as their latest summer acquisition Danny Ings found the back of the net inside 20 minutes. The 18-year-old English forward Divin Mubama increased their advantage five minutes later. Tottenham showed grit and scripted a remarkable comeback as Giovani Lo Celso (68) and Destiny Udogie (71) struck a goal each in a span of three minutes to bring the game back on level terms.

But the Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca wasn't in the mood to let things go in the favour of their rivals by finding the net seven minutes later to clinch the victory for the UEFA Conference League winners. Spurs' will now move on to play their next pre-season game against Lion City Sailors in Singapore. Meanwhile, Leicester are facing Liverpool in the same location. (ANI)

