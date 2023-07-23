Left Menu

Indian men’s trap team wins silver medal in junior world championship

The Indian mens trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver medal at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea.This was Indias 15th medal of the championship.The trio shot a combined 346, while shotgun powerhouse Italy took the gold medal with a total of 356.Earlier, none of the Indian mens trap shooters were able to make it to the finals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:05 IST
Indian men’s trap team wins silver medal in junior world championship
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver medal at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea.

This was India's 15th medal of the championship.

The trio shot a combined 346, while shotgun powerhouse Italy took the gold medal with a total of 356.

Earlier, none of the Indian men's trap shooters were able to make it to the finals. In women's trap, Ashima Ahlawat did reach the top six, but finished at the same spot in the finals. Ashima shot 109 in qualification and then came through taking one of the three final spots in a six-way shoot-off.

Ashima's teammate Preeti Rajak was the first to be eliminated in the shoot-off. The trio of Preeti, Bhavya and Aadya Tripathi also missed the team bronze, totalling 312 in the team competition as China finished ahead with 314. The USA and Italy took the gold and silver medals respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023