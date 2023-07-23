Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag gives his take on victory against Arsenal

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said he was pleased with his team's performance in the 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium. Both the goal-scoring opportunities for the Red Devils were down to 'individual errors' from the Arsenal, Ten Hag noted.

Young English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale let a shot from the newly appointed skipper Bruno Fernandes get past him quite easily. While defender Gabriel Magalhaes missed clearance and allowed Jadon Sancho to convert a goal out of nowhere to seal off the game for the Red Devils. The Red Devils have demonstrated fine form since the beginning of their pre-season tour. They kicked off the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Leeds United and they carried that momentum against Arsenal in the opening match of their USA pre-season tour.

While reflecting back on the performance of his players, Ten Hag said while speaking to MUTV, "I think it's very good. The way we played, I was really pleased, how active we were in and out of possession. That is the way we want to play and that is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences." "But still, we want to win, and I think the lads showed we played a good game. Of course, they are all great games. We have to go and it helps us to progress and especially those opponents, they are good. Arsenal is a really good opponent. They played incredibly good last season in the Premier League, so yeah, that's good to match with them, then you will be better," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United will play their second game of the USA pre-season tour against Wrexham on Wednesday. Ten Hag's side will be keen to continue their winning streak as their first Premier League 2023/24 campaign gets closer. The Reds will play their first game of the League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 15. (ANI)

