Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army's Dagger Division scales 7,077-metre high Mount Kun in record time

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:49 IST
A team of mountaineers from the army's Dagger Division has achieved a historic feat by climbing the 7,077-metre high Mount Kun in record seven days to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. ''The journey commenced on July 8 when the team was flagged off from Baramulla by Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, GOC, 19 Infantry Division. Setting off from the base camp on July 11, the intrepid mountaineers led by Col Rajneesh Joshi achieved their long-awaited victory as they summited Mount Kun on July 18 at 11:40 am,'' a defence spokesman said here. To give an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers also performed yoga at the 7,077 metres altitude, making it the highest point ever where yoga has been practiced, he said. ''This remarkable feat not only showcases the unwavering dedication and exceptional skills of the Indian Army's mountaineering team, but also highlights the deep-rooted connection between physical well-being and spiritual practices,'' the spokesman noted. With the successful ascent of Mount Kun, the focus now shifts to the upcoming expedition to Mount Nun, soaring at an awe-inspiring height of 7,135 metres. The same team will now proceed towards Mount Nun, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of the nation, the spokesman added. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of ''Operation Vijay'', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

