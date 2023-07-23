Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle sign attacker Barnes from Leicester

Newcastle United have signed attacker Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 20:14 IST
Soccer-Newcastle sign attacker Barnes from Leicester

Newcastle United have signed attacker Harvey Barnes from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said Newcastle paid 39 million pounds ($50.13 million) for the 25-year-old England international.

"It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things," Barnes said. "I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this, it's high paced, it's physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I'll certainly suit the style."

Barnes came through Leicester's academy and was one of the few bright sparks for the East Midlands club last season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation despite netting 13 times in the Premier League. He has made one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in 2020.

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said of Barnes. "He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead."

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season after finishing fourth. Barnes is their third recruit of the close season after Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh was signed from Danish side Odense and Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali joined from AC Milan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023