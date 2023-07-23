"Colwill can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England": Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has tipped young left-back Levi Colwill to become one of the greatest center-backs in England following his impressive display against Brighton & Hove Albion in the pre-season game on Sunday. Colwill was unused in Chelsea's 5-0 victory against Wrexham, but when the opportunity came the young center-back didn't fail to leave his impression.

After the match the Argentinian didn't hold back to laud the youngster and said as quoted by Sky Sports, "But I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England." "He's our player and he's going to continue with us. "I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it's only the first game with us after the season in Brighton. We don't need to make a statement about nothing," Pochettino added.

Coming to the match, Colwill only had a moment to forget in the final minutes of the game as he gave away a penalty to the Seagulls. Brighton started the match with all guns blazing as Danny Welbeck (13) converted from close range. A few moments later Welbeck had another opportunity to add another to his tally but he was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga with a sharp save.

Chelsea pulled one back with their latest recruit Nkunku registering his name on the scoresheet. The Frenchman pounced on a deflection from Ian Maatsen's shot to grab his second goal of the tour. But Kepa still had more work to do at the other end of the half as Brighton responded Solly March, Welbeck and Mitoma had chances to put the Seagulls in front once again.

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off after the hour mark for conceding two yellow cards. Chelsea took the opportunity to get ahead in the game with Mudryk converted one and Connor Gallagher got the third of the game for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson scored the final goal for Chelsea. Chelsea will play their next game against Newcastle United on Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ANI)

