Left Menu

Soccer-Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Zaha

Turkish giants Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday they are in negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 20:44 IST
Soccer-Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Zaha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish giants Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday they are in negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace. Zaha, 30, came up through Palace's academy and has spent the majority of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell with Manchester United.

He has played over 450 games for Palace, scoring 90 goals. He has also been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast, having made his debut in 2017. He played for England at youth level and made two appearances for their senior side before switching his international allegiance.

"Official negotiations have started with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the player to our club," Galatasaray said in a statement on social media. Galatasaray claimed a record-extending 23rd league title in May, their first since the 2018-19 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023