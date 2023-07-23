Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes reveals Harry Maguire's reaction after being stripped off Manchester United's captaincy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claimed that English defender Harry Maguire was "happy" after he was asked to relinquish the captaincy by the head coach Erik Ten Hag. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:58 IST
Bruno Fernandes reveals Harry Maguire's reaction after being stripped off Manchester United's captaincy
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (Twitter: Photo/selecaoportugal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes claimed that English defender Harry Maguire was "happy" after he was asked to relinquish the captaincy by the head coach Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese midfielder Fernandes holds the experience of leading the club on the field after Harry Maguire lost his place to centre-back pair of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Maguire went down the pecking order and failed to earn his place back into the squad. After being stripped of the captaincy, the experienced centre-back is inching closer towards a move away from Manchester according to various reports.

But before that happens, Fernades believes that he has the backing of the former skipper even though Maguire wasn't entirely happy with the decision. "He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me. I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship," Fernades told reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

The Portugal international further added that Ten Hag called a team meeting in order to reveal the captaincy call. "He spoke in front of the whole group. He wanted to do it in front of everyone. Everyone already knew about the situation with H [Maguire] but no one knew who would be the next captain so he did it in a team meeting with everyone together because it's something we have to do more often, to keep the things inside and give the compliments inside to ourselves. Obviously, it's a big honour and it's something that I didn't dream about. It's over your dreams but it's something for me and my family, because they have been with me all this time, and it's a proud moment for everyone," he said. Last week the 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support during his captaincy and ensure that he will continue to give his all for the club.

Manchester United will play their second game of the USA pre-season tour against Wrexham on Wednesday. Ten Hag's side will be keen to continue their winning streak as their first Premier League 2023/24 campaign gets closer. The Reds will play their first game of the League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023