Australia retains the Ashes after drawing rain-hit 4th test against England

Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia.

England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)