Australia retains the Ashes after drawing rain-hit 4th test against England

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:17 IST
Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia has an insurmountable 2-1 lead with one test left. England needed to win the five-match series to take the urn off holder Australia.

England was favorite to win the fourth test with Australia 214-5 and 61 runs behind the hosts.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday.

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

