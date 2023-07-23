Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth test washed out

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play. England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Hungary for Red Bull's 12th in a row

Dominant Formula One leader Max Verstappen ran away with the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday as Red Bull made history with a record 12th victory in a row. McLaren's Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, but 33.731 seconds behind at the chequered flag on a hot afternoon at the Hungaroring.

Soccer-New Zealand in good spirits after hotel fire forces evacuation

The New Zealand team were in good spirits after a fire at their hotel forced them to evacuate briefly on Saturday night at the Women's World Cup, New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said. The team sheltered at a restaurant near their Pullman Hotel accommodations after evacuating at around 8 p.m. (800 GMT), said Pragnell, adding that there was no apparent link between the incident and the team or tournament.

Soccer-Brazil, Germany kick off World Cup campaigns, Morocco make debut

Former champions Germany and fellow powerhouses Brazil will kick off their Women's World Cup title challenges on Monday, while newcomers Morocco will make history by becoming the first Arab side to compete in the tournament. Second-ranked Germany won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007 but their last major triumph, excluding an Olympic gold in 2016, was a decade ago when they won an eighth European Championship.

Athletics-Ta Lou, Lyles and Bol shine in London

Marie-Josee Ta Lou showed that she will be a force to be reckoned with at the age of 34 at next month's world championships as she claimed another Diamond League 100 metres win in a scorching 10.75 seconds in London on Sunday. In the final Diamond League meeting before the August championships in Budapest, Ta Lou, Noah Lyles (200 metres), Femke Bol (400m hurdles) and Jackline Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) all produced stellar performances.

Soccer-Danjuma joins Everton on loan from Villarreal

Everton have signed Dutch attacker Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Spanish club Villarreal, the Premier League team said on Sunday. The 26-year-old has prior experience playing in England, having been with Bournemouth for two years before he moved to Villarreal in 2021.

Motor racing-Verstappen's trophy smashed after Red Bull break F1 record

Max Verstappen was left with a broken trophy after Red Bull smashed a Formula One record at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull's double world champion put the porcelain winner's trophy down while preparing to spray the champagne but McLaren's Lando Norris sent it tumbling off the top step when he bashed the ground to open his bottle.

Soccer-Sweden steal 2-1 win over South Africa in World Cup opener

Amanda Ilestedt's 90th minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women's World Cup Group G match on Sunday after a fortuitous equaliser from Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia's opener. Under pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, the lanky Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team's blushes after they were left frustrated by the African champions for much of the opening hour of the game.

Swimming-French torpedo Marchand smashes Phelps' 15-year record at worlds

French youngster Leon Marchand produced a dazzling performance to shatter American great Michael Phelps' long-standing 400 metres individual medley record on the opening day of swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday. Phelps' mark of 4:03.84 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was his last remaining individual world record but it fell to the 21-year-old Marchand who started superbly and clocked 4:02.50 to beat Carson Foster who took silver.

