Left Menu

Batra, Bajor power Bengaluru Smashers’ win over Puneri Paltan in UTT

Puneri Paltan needed only a game to win when world No. 42 Bajor entered the last match -- womens singles -- of the tie and defeated Archana Kamath 3-0 8-11, 8-11, 9-11 to keep Bengaluru Smashers alive in the league.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:46 IST
Batra, Bajor power Bengaluru Smashers’ win over Puneri Paltan in UTT
  • Country:
  • India

Manika Batra and Natalia Bajor helped Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan 8-7 in their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday. Puneri Paltan needed only a game to win when world No. 42 Bajor entered the last match -- women's singles -- of the tie and defeated Archana Kamath 3-0 (8-11, 8-11, 9-11) to keep Bengaluru Smashers alive in the league. The first game saw a thrilling 11-8 win for Bajor, who played accurate backhands coupled with powerful forehands to take the second game by the same scoreline. The Polish paddler kept her nerve in the decider and won it 11-9 with her pinpoint shots. Earlier, Batra thumped Hana Matelova 2-1 in the second match of the tie to register her third women's singles victory in the ongoing season. The world No. 35 showed control on her backends early on to win the first game 11-9 before Matelova fought back to clinch the second 11-8. However, Batra pocketed the third game 11-6 as well as the match. Bengaluru Smashers' captain Kirill Gerassimenko beat Puneri Paltan's star player Omar Assar 2-1 to give his side a winning start. Gerassimenko won the contest 11-8, 10-11, 10-11. The 23rd-ranked Assar began the first game in aggressive mode and targeted the flanks to win it 11-8, before Kirill made a comeback to clinch the second game through a golden point. The third game also went to the golden point, which went in the favour of Gerassimenko. In the third match, a mixed doubles tie, Matelova and Manush Shah beat Batra and Gerassimenko 3-0, winning 11-9, 11-10, 11-4. Manush then defeated Jeet Chandra 2-1 in the penultimate match, winning 11-9, 11-9, 7-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023