Minerva Academy clinch prestigious Gothia Cup U-13 title in Sweden
Minerva Academy FC became the first Indian team to win the prestigious Gothia Cup after beating Brazil's Ordin FC 3-1 in the Under-13 final in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Thiyam scored twice while Sanathoi struck once for Minerva in the final.
Minerva scored 46 goals and conceded just two in the entire tournament, a release from the Punjab club said. More than 150 clubs from across the world participated in the tournament.
