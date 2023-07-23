Minerva Academy clinch prestigious Gothia Cup U-13 title in Sweden

Minerva Academy FC became the first Indian team to win the prestigious Gothia Cup after beating Brazil's Ordin FC 3-1 in the Under-13 final in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Thiyam scored twice while Sanathoi struck once for Minerva in the final.

Minerva scored 46 goals and conceded just two in the entire tournament, a release from the Punjab club said. More than 150 clubs from across the world participated in the tournament.

