India reach 118 for two before rain returns

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:49 IST
India were 118 for two in their second innings when rain stopped play on day four of the second Test against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Only three overs could be bowled after lunch as rain returned to the Queen's Park Oval with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the middle on 8 and 10 respectively.

India lead West Indies by 301 runs.

In the morning session, India bowled West Indies out for 255 after making 438 in their first innings.

