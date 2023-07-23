Golf-American Harman wins British Open by six shots

American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots after a closing round of 70 at Hoylake on Sunday to claim his first major title.

The world number 26 finished on 13-under-par, well ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, South Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Australian Jason Day who tied for second place.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)